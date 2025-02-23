Murray (knee) has been upgraded to available for Saturday's game against the Lakers.

The probable tag on Murray suggested the star floor general was expected to suit up Saturday. Since that's precisely what will happen, the star floor general should handle his regular workload on offense as one of Denver's primary offensive weapons behind Nikola Jokic. Murray is averaging 26.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.1 steals per game since the beginning of February.