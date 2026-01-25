site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: nuggets-jamal-murray-sundays-game-postponed | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Sunday's game postponed
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Sunday's game for Murray (hamstring/hip) between the Nuggets and Grizzlies has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The NBA has yet to announce when the game will be played. Murray was listed as questionable for the contest due to injuries to his right hamstring and left hip.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories