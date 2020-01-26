Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Takes step forward in recovery

Murray (ankle), who is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Rockets, was able to get in some light conditioning work on the court during warmups, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.

The Nuggets haven't yet established a target date for Murray's return to game action, but his light activity on the court at least suggests that he's further along in his recovery from injury that either Paul Millsap (knee) and Mason Plumlee (foot), who are also out indefinitely. The coaching staff will presumably wait and see if Murray can increase his level of activity in practice Monday before ruling on his status for Tuesday's game in Memphis, but the point guard can be viewed as doubtful for that contest until the team provides an update.