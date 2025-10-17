Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Taking seat for preseason finale
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray (rest) won't play in Friday's preseason finale against the Nuggets, Steve McGehee of News 9 Oklahoma City reports.
Murray, Nikola Jokic, Christian Braun and Aaron Gordon will all take a seat for Denver's preseason finale but should be good to go for the regular-season opener against the Warriors next Thursday. Murray looked like he was in mid-season form Tuesday, dropping 30 points (9-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 10-10 FT) in 27 minutes during a win over the Bulls.
