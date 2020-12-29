Murray scored 21 points (7-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-7 FT) and grabbed five rebounds in a win over Houston on Monday. He left the game in the third quarter after taking a blow to the head but was later able to return.

Murray walked to the locker room under his own power after initially laying on the floor following a third-quarter collision with Houston's Jae'Sean Tate. He appears to have avoided a concussion or serious injury given that he returned to the court in the fourth period. Murray uncharacteristically struggled from the charity stripe in the contest, but he was otherwise very efficient by making half of his 14 tries from the field, including 4-of-6 from deep. After a 1-for-9 dud in the Nuggets' season opener, Murray has totaled 44 points over his past two games.