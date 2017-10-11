Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Tallies five points in start
Murray (rest) contributed five points (2-8 FG, 1-6 3Pt) four rebounds and four assists across 30 minutes in Tuesday's 96-86 preseason loss to the Thunder.
Murray took the floor after being held out for rest and generated a relatively uninspiring stat line. However, Emmanuel Mudiay, his competition for the starting point guard job, went scoreless over five minutes off the bench, so Murray certainly didn't lose any ground. Mudiay didn't impress in his Sunday start either, so Murray could well be deemed the winner of the battle in the coming days on the strength of what appears to be a better overall body of work during the exhibition slate.
