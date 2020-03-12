Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Team-high 25 in loss

Murray scored 25 points (10-22 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT) along with six rebounds, five assists and a steal over 38 minutes of action in the Nuggets' 113-97 loss to the Mavericks on Wednesday.

Playing in the midst of a chaotic news night, Murray hit the 25-point mark for the first time in nearly a month and has been shouldering increased burden during Nikola Jokic's slump. Jokic was solid Wednesday, but Murray still doubled his shot output. The Kentucky product is averaging nearly 19 points, five assists and four rebounds per game this season.