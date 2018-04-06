Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Team-high scoring total in key win
Murray generated 22 points (8-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block across 36 minutes in Thursday's 100-96 win over the Timberwolves.
Murray's scoring total led the Nuggets on the night and served as his second 20-point effort over the first three games of April. The second-year guard's assists were unusually low Thursday, but he' been turning generally solid work as a facilitator as well on many nights. The 21-year-old undoubtedly will remain a pivotal part of the Nuggets' last-gasp playoff push over the last three games of the regular season, and he's likely to continue seeing minutes in the mid-30s at a minimum, as has been the case in the last seven contests.
