Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Team-high scoring total in OT loss

Murray (thigh) totaled 34 points (14-32 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and one steal across 55 minutes during the Nuggets' 140-137 quadruple-overtime loss to the Trail Blazers in Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinal-round series Friday.

Murray paced the Nuggets in shot attempts and scoring during the instant classic, with his tally serving as a playoff-high figure. The third-year guard fell just one shot attempt short of matching his combined total in that category from the first two games of the series. Murray is now averaging an impressive 24.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.3 steals over the first three contests against Portland and will look to help Denver bounce back in Sunday's Game 4.