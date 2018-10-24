Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Team-high scoring total in win

Murray provided 19 points (6-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists, one rebound and one steal across 19 minutes in the Nuggets' 126-112 win over the Kings on Tuesday.

Murray was able to shake off the questionable designation he'd entered the day with due to a tibial contusion, and he then enjoyed the added benefit of logging under 20 minutes due to the Nuggets' comfortable second-half lead. The third-year guard also bounced back from an appalling shooting night against the Warriors last Sunday, one in which he'd missed on all nine attempts he put up. The 21-year-old has sandwiched two strong shooting nights -- including Tuesday's -- around that outlier, and he's now averaging 13.8 points, 3.5 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.0 steal over his first four contests.