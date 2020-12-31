The Nuggets are hopeful that Murray (elbow) will be available for Friday's contest against the Suns, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.
Murray missed Tuesday's action against the Kings due to an elbow injury, but it sounds like there's a decent chance he makes a return Friday. If he's out again, Monte Morris would probably draw another start.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Out Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Deemed questionable Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Tallies 21 points, avoids injury•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores 23 points Christmas Day•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Officially starting Friday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Probable for Christmas•