Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Teases triple-double in victory

Murray totaled 17 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, and one block in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 99-95 victory over the Timberwolves.

Murray was within sight of a triple-double Wednesday, helping the Nuggets lock up the second seed in the West. On the whole, Murray has been somewhat underwhelming this season and likely underperformed when compared to his ADP. That being said, he is going to be a key piece of the Nuggets offense as they look to move forth in the playoffs, starting with a tough matchup against the Spurs on Saturday.

