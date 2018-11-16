Nuggets' Jamal Murray: To come off bench vs. Hawks
Murray will serve in a bench role for Thursday's game against Atlanta, Christian Clark of BSNDenver.com reports.
The Nuggets have decided to make a big change to the starting lineup and have granted Monte Morris the start at point guard. Murray has put up 17.8 points across 33.7 minutes per contest to this point, but his team will turn to Morris with the hope of executing on defense more consistently. Murray should still see a significant chunk of minutes off the bench.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Registers 15 points Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Cools off Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Pours in career-high 48 points•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Puts up 19 points in victory•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Puts up all-around effort Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Co-leads team in scoring during win•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...