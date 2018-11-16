Nuggets' Jamal Murray: To come off bench vs. Hawks

Murray will serve in a bench role for Thursday's game against Atlanta, Christian Clark of BSNDenver.com reports.

The Nuggets have decided to make a big change to the starting lineup and have granted Monte Morris the start at point guard. Murray has put up 17.8 points across 33.7 minutes per contest to this point, but his team will turn to Morris with the hope of executing on defense more consistently. Murray should still see a significant chunk of minutes off the bench.