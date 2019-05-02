Nuggets' Jamal Murray: To undergo treatment for thigh
Murray reaggravated a thigh injury during Wednesday's Game 2 against the Trail Blazers and he'll undergo treatment over the next 48 hours, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN reports.
Murray bruised his right thigh during the first round, and things flared up Wednesday after he ran into a screen. The goal for Murray ahead of Game 3 is to get his thigh to "loosen up as much as possible." It seems likely he'll play, but the situation is worth monitoring as the Nuggets heads to Portland.
