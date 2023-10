Murray notched 19 points (9-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two rebounds and eight assists in 30 minutes during Sunday's 128-95 victory over the Thunder.

Murray handed out a team-leading assist total while finishing one point short of the 20-point mark in a blowout win over Oklahoma City. Murray, who recorded his highest assist mark of the young season, has averaged 21.5 points, 5.5 assists and 1.5 rebounds over his first three games.