Murray accumulated 20 points (8-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists and three steals in 33 minutes during Saturday's 102-95 victory over the Hornets.

Murray led all Nuggets in Saturday's contests in assists while finishing as one of two players with 20 or more points along with a handful of assists in a winning effort. Murray set a season high in rebounds while surpassing the double-digit mark for the first time this year. He has now recorded a double-double in three contests.