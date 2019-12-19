Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Tops 30-point mark
Murray scored 33 points (11-19 FG, 2-8 3PT, 9-10 FT) and added five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 113-104 win over the Magic.
Murray posted his second-highest scoring output of the season and this certainly feels as a bounce-back effort for the point guard, as he was shooting just 37.9 percent from the field in his five previous outing before this scoring explosion. He will aim to build from this performance when the Nuggets host the Timberwolves on Friday.
