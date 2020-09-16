Murray ended with 40 points (15-26 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five assists, four rebounds and one steal in 45 minutes during Tuesday's 104-89 Game 7 victory over the Clippers.

Murray's legacy continues to grow thanks to yet another fairytale performance against a highly-fancied opponent. The Nuggets became the first team in NBA history to rally from 3-1 behind, twice in the same playoffs. Murray was exceptional in the victory, scoring almost half of the Nuggets' 104 total points. They will move on to face the Lakers in the Western Conference Finals and at this point, who's to say they can't cause another upset.