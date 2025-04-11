Interim head coach David Adelman said he thinks Murray (hamstring) will play Friday against the Grizzlies, Bennett Durando of The Denver Post reports.
Murray has missed six straight games due to a hamstring injury and was initially listed as doubtful for Friday's contest. However, he was upgraded to questionable after the team's morning shootaround and is now trending more toward probable. If cleared, Murray would likely face limitations is his first game action since March 26.
