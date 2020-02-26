Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Two assists shy of double-double
Murray delivered 16 points (5-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight assists, five rebounds, one steal and one block in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 115-98 win over the Pistons.
Murray missed 10 games between Jan. 16 and Feb. 2, but he has looked impressive in eight contests following his return -- he has topped the 15-point mark each time while dishing out five or more assists in six of those eight contests. Murray has been a reliable source of scoring for the Nuggets all year, and the team will need him healthy for both the end of the regular season and a potential deep postseason run.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores 19 points with six dimes•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Big game in OT loss•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Will play through ankle issue•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Shines against Spurs•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Puts on shooting display•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Drops game-high 31 points•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...