Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Two assists shy of double-double

Murray delivered 16 points (5-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight assists, five rebounds, one steal and one block in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 115-98 win over the Pistons.

Murray missed 10 games between Jan. 16 and Feb. 2, but he has looked impressive in eight contests following his return -- he has topped the 15-point mark each time while dishing out five or more assists in six of those eight contests. Murray has been a reliable source of scoring for the Nuggets all year, and the team will need him healthy for both the end of the regular season and a potential deep postseason run.