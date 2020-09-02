Murray ended with 17 points (7-21 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one steal in 41 minutes during Monday's 80-78 victory over the Jazz.

The Nuggets completed a miraculous comeback, clinching their series against the Jazz with a spirited Game 7 victory. Murray was not able to replicate his earlier performances and luckily, neither was Donovan Mitchell. Murray has basically carried the Nuggets over the first six games and can certainly be forgiven for this performance. With that being said, he still hit a couple of clutch baskets and will now ready himself for the challenge of facing the Clippers in the second round.