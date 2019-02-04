Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Unavailable Monday
Murray (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pistons.
As expected, Murray will miss a sixth straight game as he continues to nurse a left ankle sprain. The point guard was upgraded to questionable prior to Monday's game, so there's hope he can return relatively soon. Monte Morris will likely start in his place again, while Murray's next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against the Nets.
