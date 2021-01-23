Murray is listed questionable for Saturday's game against the Suns with a left shoulder sprain, freelance NBA writer T.J. McBride reports.
Murray had already been dealing with some discomfort in his left elbow and his status for Saturday night is now in question due to a left shoulder sprain. So far this season, he's averaging 19.1 points, 4.4 assists and 3.7 rebounds over roughly 35 minutes per game. Monte Morris could see increased run if Murray is unable to go.
