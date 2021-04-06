Murray (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's game against Detroit, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.

Murray has only missed two games so far this season, but he's uncertain for the first half of the team's back-to-back due to soreness in his right knee. It wouldn't be too surprising to see the 24-year-old point guard get a game off when also considering the condensed schedule in the second half of the season. If he's sidelined, Facundo Campazzo and Monte Morris would likely be looking at increased roles.