Murray (injury management) is unlikely to play Friday against the Suns, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.
After playing 36 minutes in the first leg of the Nuggets' back-to-back Thursday, coach Mike Malone made it clear after the game that the guard is unlikely to play Friday. With the postseason approaching, Denver's electing to be cautious with its' star players with only six games remaining in the regular season.
