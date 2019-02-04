Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Unlikely to play Monday

Coach Michael Malone said he doesn't believe Murray (ankle) will play Monday against the Pistons, Chris Dempsey of the Nuggets' official site reports. "I don't think he's going to be able to go, in all honesty," the coach said.

Despite being upgraded to questionable, it sounds like Murray is set to miss a sixth straight game as he continues to battle a left ankle sprain. Look for his status to clear up closer to game-time; if Murray is ultimately unable to play, Monte Morris would likely continue to start in his place.