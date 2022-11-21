Murray (COVID-19 protocols) is doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Pistons, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.
Murray has missed the last two games due to the league's health and safety protocols and will likely be unavailable once again Tuesday. Bruce Brown should maintain a starting role if Murray remains out.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Slated to miss again Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: In protocols, out Friday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Puts up 23 despite long-range woes•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Posts first double-double•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Tops 20 points again Thursday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Posts season high in scoring•