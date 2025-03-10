Murray (knee) has been upgraded to available for Monday's game against the Thunder.
Murray was in danger of missing the second half of Denver's current back-to-back set, but the star floor general has been upgraded to available and should handle his regular workload in the backcourt. Murray is averaging 23.4 points and 6.2 assists per game over his last five games.
