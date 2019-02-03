Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Upgraded to questionable for Monday
Marray (ankle) has been upgraded to questionable for Monday's game against the Pistons, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.
Murray has missed five straight games with a left ankle sprain, but he seems to be progressing in a positive direction. If Murray is able to return, Monte Morris would likely see a reduced role. More information on his status will come out prior to Monday's game.
More News
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...