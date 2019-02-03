Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Upgraded to questionable for Monday

Marray (ankle) has been upgraded to questionable for Monday's game against the Pistons, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.

Murray has missed five straight games with a left ankle sprain, but he seems to be progressing in a positive direction. If Murray is able to return, Monte Morris would likely see a reduced role. More information on his status will come out prior to Monday's game.

