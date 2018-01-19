Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Upgraded to questionable Friday
Murray (concussion) has been upgraded to questionable for Friday's game against the Suns, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
Murray was listed as doubtful Thursday, but it looks like he has progressed through the concussion protocol faster than originally expected. Expect Murray to be a true game-time decision as he continues to be tested throughout the day, and if he's unable to play, Will Barton will likely get the start in the backcourt yet again.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Doubtful for Friday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: In concussion protocol, out Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Struggling with shot recently•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Struggles from field in Monday's loss•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Leads first unit in scoring during loss•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores game-high 31 points•
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...