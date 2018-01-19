Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Upgraded to questionable Friday

Murray (concussion) has been upgraded to questionable for Friday's game against the Suns, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

Murray was listed as doubtful Thursday, but it looks like he has progressed through the concussion protocol faster than originally expected. Expect Murray to be a true game-time decision as he continues to be tested throughout the day, and if he's unable to play, Will Barton will likely get the start in the backcourt yet again.