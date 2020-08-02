Murray (hamstring) is considered "very questionable" for Monday's game against the Thunder, Kendra Andrews of The Athletic reports.
A tight hamstring kept Murray out of the Nuggets' opener on Saturday, and it sounds as though the team is prepared for him to miss at least one more game. Look for a more definitive update after shootaround Monday morning.
