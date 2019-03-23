Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Well-rounded line in Friday's win

Murray managed 18 points (7-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, five assists, two steals, and two blocks in 33 minutes during Friday's 111-93 win over the Knicks.

Murray recorded two rejections for the second straight night (and the fourth time this season), and it's also the 11th time this season that Murray has swiped at least two steals. The 22-year-old point guard is well known for his offensive contributions, but continuing to improve on the defensive end would catapult Murray to a much loftier status overall at one of the league's deepest positions.