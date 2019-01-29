Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Will miss third straight game

Murray (ankle) will sit out Wednesday against the Pelicans, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.

Murray tweaked his ankle against Phoenix last week, and Wednesday will mark his third consecutive absence as he continues to nurse soreness and swelling. The Nuggets have gone with Will Barton at point guard in each of the last two games, with Torrey Craig filling in at Barton's usual forward spot. Monte Morris and Malik Beasley have also been in line for increased minutes off the bench.