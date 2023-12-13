Murray (ankle) will not play Tuesday versus the Bulls, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.
Murray has been battling bilateral ankle sprains, so it's no surprise to see the Nuggets exercise caution on the second leg of this back-to-back set. Reggie Jackson will likely step into the starting lineup in Murray's place, and it's a role he's familiar with.
