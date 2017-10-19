Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Will open season as starting point guard
Murray will start at point guard for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Jazz, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.
Murray has been in a fierce competition with Emmanuel Mudiay for rights to the starting point guard role all throughout training camp and the preseason. While both players have had their moments, coach Michael Malone will go with the younger Murray as the starter for now, as he appears to have the higher upside of the two. Of course, if Murray ultimately struggles, Mudiay could eventually get his shot. Either way, this is good for Murray's fantasy value in the meantime, as he should be getting the bulk of the run with the top unit.
