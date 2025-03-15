Murray (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Lakers.

After being listed as probable, Murray has been expectedly upgraded to available with a knee injury Friday. The star guard has averaged 22.9 points, 6.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 3.1 three-pointers in 37.8 minutes across his last 11 outings. Murray should face no restrictions as long as this contest against the Lakers remains competitive, although the Nuggets have a short turnaround Saturday against the Wizards.