Murray (foot/ankle) is available and will start Friday against the Pacers.

As expected, Murray will suit up for a 10th straight contest despite being initially listed as probable with foot and ankle injuries. During that stretch, the dynamic point guard has averaged 20.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 32.2 minutes per game. He figures to garner a similar workload Friday, though he may handle increased playmaking duties with Nikola Jokic (hamstring) sidelined.