Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Will play Friday
Murray (lower leg) has been cleared to take the court Friday against Oklahoma City, T.J. McBride of Mile High Sports reports.
Murray will get the green light and is expected to start after being listed as probable on Denver's injury report. Coach Michael Malone noted that Murray won't be limited, but if he starts to experience any type of discomfort, Murray will be removed from the contest.
