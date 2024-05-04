Murray (calf) will play in Game 1 against the Timberwolves on Saturday, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.

Murray went through his usual warmup for Game 1 and completed it with no setbacks, so the star floor general will be available to handle his regular workload in the series opener against Minnesota. Murray was stellar in the first round against the Lakers, hitting two game-winning shots and averaging 23.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game.