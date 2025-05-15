Murray (illness) is available for Thursday's Game 6 against the Thunder.
Murray was added to the injury report earlier in the day due to an illness, but it won't keep him from Thursday's action. The team will presumably monitor his status as the matchup progresses, but he figures to play as much as he can handle in a must-win game. Murray is coming off his best scoring performance of the series, dropping 28 points in Game 5.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Game-time call Thursday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Downgraded to questionable•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Shooting woes from deep in loss•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Held in check•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Leads Nuggets with 27 points•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores 14 points in Game 2 loss•