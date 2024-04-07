Murray (knee) is available to face the Hawks on Saturday, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.
Murray was initially listed as questionable due to right knee inflammation, but the star floor general will take the court and should handle his regular workload in this one. This likely means Reggie Jackson (illness) will head back to a bench role.
