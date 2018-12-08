Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Will play Saturday
Murray (forearm) will play Saturday against the Hawks, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
As expected, a forearm bruise won't prevent Murray from taking the court. Over the past six games, he's averaging 20.7 points, 6.8 assists and 4.8 rebounds in 39.0 minutes.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Probable Saturday vs. Hawks•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Drops team-high 20 against Hornets•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Leads Nuggets to OT win•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores 21 points in 41 minutes•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores 20 points in blowout victory•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Drops 18 points in win over MIN•
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...