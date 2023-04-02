Murray (knee) will be available for Sunday's game against Golden State.
As anticipated, Murray will be back in action after sitting out Friday's loss to the Suns for rest purposes. With Nikola Jokic (calf) missing a third straight game, expect Murray to serve as the Nuggets' top offensive option Sunday.
