Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Will play Sunday vs. Pacers

Murray (calf) will play in Sunday's game against the Pacers.

Murray popped up on the injury report with some tightness in his right calf, though it was never considered to be anything overly serious. After testing the calf out Sunday morning, Murray feels healthy enough to play and should take on his usual spot in the starting lineup. There's certainly a chance the tightness shows up during the game, so Murray will likely be a bit of a risky DFS play Sunday. That said, season-long owners should feel comfortable activating him.