Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Will play Sunday

Murray (back) will play in Sunday's game against New York, Adam Mares of DenverStiffs.com reports.

As anticipated, Murray will get the green light to play despite being impacted by minor back soreness. The 22-year-old's turning out another strong year and is averaging 17.0 points, 4.6 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 31.5 minutes per game thus far.