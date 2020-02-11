Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Will play through ankle issue

Murray tweaked his right ankle in Monday's 127-120 win over the Spurs, but he said afterward that he plans on playing in Wednesday's matchup with the Lakers, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.

An injury to the same ankle recently kept Murray sidelined for 10 consecutive games, but any aggravation he experienced Monday was apparently minor. Though Murray noted that he was close to sitting out the second half of the contest, he proceeded to play 34 minutes in the victory and delivered a strong stat line, finishing the night with 26 points (11-21 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, two rebounds and one steal. Assuming he avoids any complications during shootaround Wednesday morning, he should be able to handle a normal minutes load in the Nuggets' final game before the All-Star break.