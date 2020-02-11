Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Will play through ankle issue
Murray tweaked his right ankle in Monday's 127-120 win over the Spurs, but he said afterward that he plans on playing in Wednesday's matchup with the Lakers, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.
An injury to the same ankle recently kept Murray sidelined for 10 consecutive games, but any aggravation he experienced Monday was apparently minor. Though Murray noted that he was close to sitting out the second half of the contest, he proceeded to play 34 minutes in the victory and delivered a strong stat line, finishing the night with 26 points (11-21 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, two rebounds and one steal. Assuming he avoids any complications during shootaround Wednesday morning, he should be able to handle a normal minutes load in the Nuggets' final game before the All-Star break.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...