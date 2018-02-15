Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Will play Thursday vs. Bucks
Murray (chest) is no longer listed on the injury report ahead of Thursday's game against the Bucks, T.J. McBride of Mile High Sports reports.
While Murray continues to deal with some pain in his chest, he's opting to play through it once again Thursday. He logged a whopping 38 minutes in Tuesday's tilt with the Spurs, posting 17 points, five rebounds, one assist and two steals, so it didn't appear to hurt his production in that contest. Fantasy owners can go ahead and activate him as usual in what is the last game before a week-long layoff.
