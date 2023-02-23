Head coach Michael Malone said Murray (knee) will play Thursday against the Cavaliers, Spencer Davies of BasketballNews.com reports.

Murray missed Denver's final six games before the All-Star break due to right knee soreness, and while he deemed himself healthy, he was initially listed as questionable for the Nuggets' first game of the second-half schedule. However, it appears that listing was merely a formality, as his head coach officially cleared the dynamic point guard. Given it'll be Murray's first time suiting up since Feb. 4, he may operate under a minutes restriction, but it's safe to assume he'll garner his usual role in the starting lineup. Before his absence, Murray played extremely well, posting 28.0 points, 7.6 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals while shooting 51.9 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from deep in his last eight appearances.