Murray (knee/illness) is available for Tuesday's game against the Lakers.

Murray popped up on Monday's injury report due to left knee inflammation and an illness, but the veteran point guard has been given the green light to play Tuesday. He is coming off a disappointing performance against the Hornets on Sunday, but over his last four games he has averaged 31.5 points, 5.5 assists, 2.0 rebounds, 3.0 threes and 1.5 steals over 34.8 minutes per game.