Murray (knee) will play Tuesday in Toronto, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

"There was no way in hell he wasn't playing [Tuesday]," said Malone of Murray when announcing his status for their matchup with the Raptors. This will be just the fourth game of Murray's career playing in front of the Canadian crowd in Toronto, as he missed last year's matchup due to his ACL injury, and the previous few were in Tampa during the bubble season. Malone acknowledged that if Murray's knee starts bothering him, he'll curtail his minutes, so he's a semi-risky target in daily fantasy leagues.